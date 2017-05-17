Get a Bucket, 7-Eleven's 'Bring Your Own Cup' Day Is Returning for Two Days

If you're ready to get weird with a Slurpee, 7-Eleven has good news for you. With the weather turning toward summer, the chain is bringing back "Bring Your Own Cup" Day on May 19 and 20.
It's time to dust off your favorite spittoon, fireman's helmet, or clean boot. That's because during "Bring Your Own Cup" Day, as you might guess, you can bring your own cup and get so much Slurpee. As long as your cup fits through a ten-inch hole displayed at 7-Elevens, your bucket-o-Slurpee will cost you just $1.50.
All flavors are fair game. So, if you're dying to try Pepsi Fire -- the new cinnamon-laced Pepsi -- you can get a ladle full Pepsi Fire Slurpee for a very strange taste test. Though, you may want to bring a backup bucket. Reviews have been... mixed.
The promotion is taking place between 11 am and 7 pm. Though, this is not the wild west. There are rules. There's a one cup per person limit and your cup must be "food-safe clean." That means you should leave your grandfather's cowboy boot at home, even though it was a solid impulse.
