You Can Get a Free Slurpee Any Day in July Even Though 7-Eleven Day Is Canceled

Every July, you can bank on getting some free relief from a sweaty summer afternoon. July 11 is 7-Eleven Day, because, well, it's July 11. The convenience store chain celebrates its birthday by doling out free Slurpees to, it says, millions of people across the country. In 2020, for the first time in almost 20 years, 7-Eleven is canceling the celebration.

The reason, of course, is the COVID-19 pandemic. With confirmed cases of the coronavirus hitting record daily highs in many states, according to Johns Hopkins University, it didn't feel it could safely conduct the event. "Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn't feel right," Senior Vice President and CMO of 7-Eleven Marissa Jarratt said in a statement.

However, the announcement isn't only full of disappointing news. As part of the cancelation, the chain is donating a million meals through Feeding America. It will also still offer you that free Slurpee. It's just going to happen in a way that doesn't encourage people to gather together inside stores to grab a cool treat.

Instead of having a one-day frenzy, you can sign up for the free 7Rewards program, and 7-Eleven will drop in a coupon for a free medium Slurpee that you can redeem any time from July 1-31. It's kind of better this way. Not only does it better follow best practices for social distancing, should you decide to take the Slurpee house up on its offer, it'll let you wait to grab your freebie until it's a really hot day out, maximizing your Slurpee pleasure.