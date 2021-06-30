7-Eleven Day Is Coming & You Can Get a Free Slurpee Any Day in July

In an effort to make up for lost time, 7-Eleven is claiming all of July for its birthday in 2021, not just July 11.

Usually, when we talk about 7-Eleven Day, we're talking about July 11. But this year, you may want to sign up for the free 7Rewards loyalty app early. On July 1, 7-Eleven will drop a coupon into every 7Rewards app user's account for a free small Slurpee, and every flavor is available for the taking. You're going to be able to pick up that Slurpee at any time in July.

Though, if you don't sign up early, you're going to be just fine. It's a bit hazy when you see the promotion in some places, but a representative confirmed to Thrillist that if you download the app at any point in July, you'll still land that free Slurpee.

Additionally, in acknowledgment of how hard the last year has been for many people, 7-Eleven has also announced that it will donate one million meals to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization that runs food banks across the US.

Beyond the free Slurpee, there are a bunch of other deals available throughout the month. You'll be able to grab another Slurpee for just $1 through the app, or you can pick up any grill item like Big Bite hot dogs, Buffalo Chicken Rollers, or eggrolls for just $1. You can also grab a birthday cake donut for 50 cents on July 11. They're worth keeping in mind if you're roaming in July, hitting beaches, barbecues, and every restaurant patio in your city.