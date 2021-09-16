7-Eleven’s Fall Coffee Drinks Are Here

I am not in the business of getting made fun of by brands, especially for the trends I participate in or appreciate. Yet, when 7-Eleven announced its slate of fall beverages, it included some gentle ribbing. First, the convenience store empire called fall the "cheugiest" season of all. Then, 7-Eleven called pumpkin spice lattes "cheugy." But, despite the jokes, the brand wasn’t distancing itself from the season or PSLs.

"Though it may be considered 'cheugy', Pumpkin Spice is one of our most popular flavored hot beverages each year," 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt said in a press release. "We're delighted to continue to fuel our customers' love for the Pumpkin Spice Latte, no matter how cheugy it may be."

Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Fall Pumpkin Coffee are now available nationwide at participating 7-Elevens. You can pour your coffee into a newly designed to-go coffee cup, and you'll be able to customize it in classic 7-Eleven style by adding more flavor shots, milk, and sugars at the free coffee bar.

The drinks are back alongside a few other fall-themed menu items. Pumpkin cheesecake, caramel apple snack pies, and pumpkin spice, double chocolate, and s'mores deluxe sandwich cookies. I'll be getting my pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice cookie, and I'll probably do it while wearing a chunky knit sweater and adding to one of many, many Pinterest boards. Take that, 7-Eleven.