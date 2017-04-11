News

7-Eleven Is Giving Out Free Slurpees All Week

You never know when it's coming. You move along with your normal life until one day—BOOM—Facebook is flooded with sepia-toned images of siblings. April 10 is National Sibling Day, the sort-of national holiday that's mostly about flipping on the Way Back Machine on social media. 

This year, you can get a little something out of the day in the real world as well. From April 10-16, hit your local 7-Eleven with a sibling and get buy one, get one free Slurpees in any size to make sure you get along with your sibling for at least one day. Also, your "sibling" can be basically anyone who you're friendly with. There's no ID requirement. If you've told someone you "love them like a brother," well, you can get a free Slurpee together. 

Additionally, for National Sibling Day, 7-Eleven is introducing their first-ever Trolli-branded drink with a Pineapple Lime Slurpee. Now you'll be getting along great with your sibling, at least until the sugar rush hits, you start talking too much, and then you get mean on the comedown.

(It could happen; sugar does crazy things to your body. A 16 oz. of the classic black cherry Slurpee has 36g of sugar, which is about as much or more than a person should have in an entire day.)

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

