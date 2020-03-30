7-Eleven Is Now Offering Free Delivery All Month

Extra time at home has a lot of people looking for new ways to entertain themselves after they've waded through Tiger King and everything else on Netflix. Maybe you're taking the extra time to start a project for which you've never had the time. Maybe you're finally tackling those home improvements. Maybe you're just wondering how fast you could drink a Slurpee without getting an ice cream headache.
Well, 7-Eleven probably can't help with the first two, but it can absolutely help you find the answer that third one. The convenience store chain has announced it's going to start offering free delivery through the 7NOW app until April 30. All you have to do to get the perk is drop in the code "FREE4U."
You can also get things that are more important than Slurpees, but you can also take care of those candy bar cravings while practicing social distancing. Like many, the store is offering contactless delivery to help protect you and delivery drivers bringing you what you need.
The app is now available in almost 400 cities, offering staples like milk and bread, over-the-counter medicine, beer and wine in select areas, and all the impulse buys you want to throw in on top of your necessities, like Slurpees and convenience store pizza.
