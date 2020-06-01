7-Eleven Will Give You Free Drinks for 7 Straight Days

There might not be enough coffee in the universe to keep you focused on whatever task you're setting out to do today. Whether that's always the case or due to everything that's going on, you can get some free drinks every day this week. (There are also free donuts available all week.)

7-Eleven is hooking people up with a free hot coffee (any size) or fountain drink (any size) once per day for seven straight days of your choosing up until July 31. You just need to be a 7Rewards loyalty member -- it's free to join -- and use the convenience chain's mobile app whenever you're ready to start your seven-day run. Once you've exhausted your seven free drinks, you'll be able to use the app to grab any size hot coffee for a buck or a Big Gulp drink for $0.49. However, there's a catch.

This deal is for in-store redemption. So, it's only available in states and cities that do not currently carry a shelter-in-place order. "Customers in states, counties and cities with shelter-in-place and/or clerk-serve beverage mandates will only have access to the offer as soon as the restrictions expire," the Slurpee company wrote in its announcement.



The options inside those two freebie categories include drinks like the White Chocolate Blueberry Crumble Steamer or Jarritos Mandarin out of the fountain.

The idea of opening stores is far from popular with everyone. Many scientists take issue with reopening plans for businesses while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, saying it will only exacerbate the problem, which is not going away. In an attempt to counter the dangers posed, 7-Eleven says it has "enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, hand-washing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces." Employees will not be required to wear masks, but "are encouraged" to wear masks and gloves. There are dangers that come with this approach and not offering the deal unless people enter a building. But if you're going to go in anyway, there's a free coffee waiting for you.