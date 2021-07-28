Here's How to Get Free Wings at 7-Eleven Tomorrow
Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day the right way.
National Chicken Wing Day is July 29, which is cause for celebration. The best way to mark the occasion is obviously to chow down on some chicken wings, and 7-Eleven is making that as cheap and easy as possible. The Slurpee purveyor is serving up a BOGO deal of epic proportions this week, which means free wings for everyone!
This July 29, when you buy a five-count order of bone-in wings at 7-Eleven, you'll get another one free. Wings come in several varieties, including spicy, regular, and buffalo. This deal is only good via 7-Eleven Delivery, which is available through the 7Now and the 7-Eleven app, so you don't even have to get off the couch to cash in on it. Well, maybe just to answer the door.
"Wings and delivery go hand-in-hand, and what better way to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day than with free wings delivered straight to your door," Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven product director of fresh food, said in a press release.
That's not the only deal 7-Eleven is rolling out for National Chicken Wing Day. The convenience store chain is also offering a BOGO deal on boneless chicken wing skewers, which come in hot honey, sweet sriracha, and classic breaded flavors. Normally, customers pay $3 for a single order of eight wings or one Chicken Wing Skewer. On National Chicken Wing Day, though, they'll get twice that.
The one catch here is this: 7-Eleven's Chicken Wing Skewer deal is only good for 7Rewards members, though signing up has other perks such as $1 Slurpees and $1 Big Bite hot dogs, taquitos, and eggrolls.