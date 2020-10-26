7-Eleven's Offering Buy 1, Get 1 Pizzas This Halloween

Nationwide convenience retailer 7-Eleven is tossing buy one, get one free pizzas in honor of both National Pizza Month (all of October) and Halloween on October 30 and 31. But there’s a catch!

To score the bonus large pizza, you must order via the 7Now mobile app or in-store using your 7Rewards loyalty account. You can get the app here and become a 7-Eleven devotee here . The app gives you access to those BOGO pizzas, as well as other snacks and drinks, delivered in about 30 minutes. The rewards program (which requires a separate app) allows you to accrue points to use toward future purchases.

"Halloween will be tricky to celebrate during this year's pandemic, but one thing doesn't have to be tricky, and that's dinner for family and friends," Amber Langston, 7-Eleven’s product director of pizza is quoted as saying in a press release.

Pizzas are sold in cheese, pepperoni, or extreme meat varieties, baked or frozen.