7-Eleven Is Welcoming Hot Honey Boneless Wings for Summer & You Can Get 16 for $5

Fast food chains have long embraced the hot honey trend. Earlier this year, Wendy's introduced a chicken sandwich drenched in the sweet, chili-infused condiment, while Shake Shack launched an entire menu of hot honey-smothered bites in 2021. Now, 7-Eleven is getting in on the phenomenon.

The convenience store giant has unveiled Hot Honey Boneless Wings. The all-white-meat chicken is smothered in a sweet honey chili glaze, roasted garlic, and chili pepper.

"At 7-Eleven, we always look for ways to delight our customers with fun menu items. As summer heats up, we look forward to providing delicious food options that pair perfectly with the warm weather," 7-Eleven Senior Director of Fresh Food Robin Murphy said in a press release. "These Hot Honey Boneless Wings are reminiscent of outdoor grilling in the summer, and the contrast of sweet and spicy is an ongoing food trend that will satisfy any craving."

Though we don't need any incentive to try the new wings, 7-Eleven is giving us one anyway. The chain is celebrating the launch with an almost too-good-to-be-true deal. You can grab 16 boneless wings, including the Hot Honey iteration, in stores for just $5. The promotion is available at 7-Eleven and Stripes locations.

7Rewards loyalty members can purchase eight boneless wings for $2.99 when ordering via the app. The online exclusive is available for Speedway, 7-Eleven, and Stripes.