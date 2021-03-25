7-Eleven Is Opening a Drive-Thru for Quick Slurpees & Tacos

7-Eleven is a wildly underrated road trip pitstop. The chain of convenience stores sprinkled across the US boasts quite the lineup of munchies, including fan fave taquitos, pizza, and mozzarella sticks—not to mention the Slurpee you'll need to wash it all down.

And now, you don't even need to get out of your car for that smorgasbord of greasy, road trip food. 7-Eleven is introducing its first corporate-owned drive-thru restaurant, the company announced this week. The location, which will be used to serve its in-house Laredo Taco menu, is opening in Texas. You can snag tacos, side dishes, and yes, Slurpees.

If you're rolling through the Dallas area, you can hit up the drive-thru restaurant—which shares space with the company's elevated 7-Eleven Evolution Store.

"This is delicious news for customers of both 7-Eleven and Laredo Taco Company," 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief operating officer Chris Tanco said in a press release. "7-Eleven is known as a beverage destination, and Laredo Taco Company makes some of the best quick-serve Mexican food anywhere. Throw in the convenience of grabbing a taco paired with a Slurpee drink through a drive-thru, and it's a match made in heaven."

The menu boasts beef barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas, and even breakfast tacos made with fresh-cracked eggs. And if you'd rather skip the drive-thru and opt for a marg instead, you can dine indoors.