7-Eleven’s Limited-Edition Cups Get You a Year’s Worth of Drinks

It can be jarring to consider how much money you spend throughout the year. How much do you rack up on streaming services, novelty brand merchandise, or your daily coffee alone? Score one of 7-Eleven’s new gamer cups and you won’t have to think about your java costs, at least, for a whole year.

The convenience company’s new limited edition “gamer cups” are intended as dedicated vessels for your Slurpee, Big Gulp, and coffee. A mere 400 of them will go on sale at 12 noon (CST) on February 9. They cost an eye-popping $139 each, but that includes a year’s worth of refills at a rate of one per day, or 365 total drinks. So, should you manage to score a cup, it’s like you’re pre-paying for your coffee, giant sodas, or cherry Slurpees at a steep discount. A similar promotion quickly sold out in 2019, according to a press release

"If last time we did this is any indicator, we know these new ultimate gamer's cups are going to sell fast and become instant collector's items," chief marketing officer Marissa Jarratt said in the release.