7-Eleven Is Introducing a Sweet New All-Day Breakfast Taquito

Although humanity can never come to a consensus on whether or not breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we can all agree that breakfast is the first meal of the day. And for that first meal, 7-Eleven has just added brand new hot rollers for those breakfast lovers looking for something delicious and convenient—Maple-flavored Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Taquitos.

The new on-the-go breakfast option features fluffy eggs, pork sausage, and cheddar cheese sauce coated with a sweet maple-flavored batter, so it's got a little something for both sweet and savory lovers.

To make breakfast a little more exciting 7-Eleven is offering customers the chance to pair their breakfast taquito with any sized iced coffee for just $1. And breakfast-obsessed 7Rewards members can also get 100 bonus points with each breakfast taquito purchase.

Fans can get breakfast all day with the new Maple-flavored Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Taquitos that will be available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations nationwide for a limited time.