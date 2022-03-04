7-Eleven Debuts New, Protein-Rich Black Bean Burger Nationwide

7-Eleven, the ubiquitous convenience store chain that has a surprisingly expansive food menu, is introducing a new Black Bean Burger, widening its vegetarian options. The plant-based burger is high in protein, and is available for a can’t-beat price.

The Black Bean Burger patty is made with black beans, corn, rice, and seasonings. The patty is topped with American cheese and served on a brioche bun. It’s perfect for anyone looking to have less meat in their diet or who wants to try out plant-based food.

"At 7-Eleven, we keep a watchful eye on the shifting preferences of our customers and are constantly adapting our offerings for them," said Anjuli Wilkie, 7-Eleven senior category manager of hot foods, in a press release. "We frequently receive requests for more vegetarian options from our loyal customers, and because our hot sandwiches are so popular, the addition of a Black Bean Burger was the perfect fit.”

The meat alternative will be available on the menu for a short time at select 7-Elevens nationwide, and will be available through April 12, for $2 on Fridays. You can get two of any sandwich from the menu for $5, including the Black Bean Burger as well as cheeseburgers and chicken sandwiches. To take advantage of these offers, make sure to download the 7-Eleven rewards app, where you’ll be able to enter the 7Rewards loyalty program.