You Can Get $2 Nachos at 7-Eleven Right Now

Gas station grub is a cuisine in its own right, especially when 7-Eleven is concerned. You can't argue until you've tried the taquitos. And now, to celebrate National Nacho Day, the convenience store chain (plus Speedy and Stripes) are offering 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a $2 deal.

On Sunday, November 6, you can snag $2 nachos in stores or for delivery via the 7NOW app. The 7-Eleven favorite features the brand's corn tortilla chips piled with your choice of hot chili, melted nacho cheese, fresh onions, jalapeños, and pico de gallo.

And hey, while you're there (be it the actual store or on the app), try the chain's new Hot Honey Boneless Wings, which launched in June. The all-white meat chicken is drenched in a sweet honey chili glaze, roasted garlic, and chili pepper.

"At 7-Eleven, we always look for ways to delight our customers with fun menu items. As summer heats up, we look forward to providing delicious food options that pair perfectly with the warm weather," 7-Eleven Senior Director of Fresh Food Robin Murphy said in a press release. "These Hot Honey Boneless Wings are reminiscent of outdoor grilling in the summer, and the contrast of sweet and spicy is an ongoing food trend that will satisfy any craving."

I can't imagine a better Sunday football spread than 7-Eleven nachos and a pile of Hot Honey Boneless Wings. Thank us later.