You Can Get $5 Whole Pepperoni Pizzas at 7-Eleven Today

Tuesday is arguably the worst of the week. You're still days away from the weekend, but maybe not quite as refreshed as you were Monday. Your boss is already on your case and you can't procrastinate those reports any longer. To get through it, 7-Eleven is giving you cheap pizza today.

In honor of National Pepperoni Pizza Day, 7-Eleven is practically giving away pies. The convenience store chain is offering up $5 whole Pepperoni Pizzas on September 20, Chew Boom reports.

Before you get all high and mighty about eating at 7-Eleven, humble yourself. Just because you can pump your gas at the place, doesn't mean the food isn't fire. Have you tried the Taquitos!?

The chain's Pepperoni Pizza features 7-Eleven's signature crust with thick-cut pepperoni, real mozzarella cheese, and homemade sauce with vine-ripened California tomatoes.

The deal is available exclusively for 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations nationwide. You can also order up the $5 pizza via the 7NOW delivery app. Thank us later.