7-Eleven Adds New Korean BBQ Taquitos to Menu

When you require a quick snack, 7-Eleven is there for you. Whether you want coffee, pizza, or something more seasonal, the convenience store chain has a slate of options for everyone on the go. And now, the company is adding a delicious new menu item for those seeking something hot and fresh.

Now available at participating locations, you can get Korean BBQ Taquitos which are an immensely flavorful blend of chicken and Korean BBQ sauce wrapped into a crispy flour tortilla shell. The best part? You can get three of these delicious and crunchy taquitos for $3. The deal will last until the end of the year.

"We are always looking for adventurous ways to incorporate new flavors and food trends that will make 7-Eleven favorites even more crave-worthy," said Robin Murphy, the 7-Eleven product director of fresh food, in a press release. "Adding more great taquito flavors gives our customers the variety and versatility they want from meals, any time of day. "

If you are someone who loves racking up rewards points, you can join 7-Eleven's 7Rewards program and earn 200 bonus points each time you buy a Korean BBQ Taquito. You can sign up or learn more at 7rewards.com.