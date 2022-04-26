7-Eleven Is Dropping New Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas

7-Eleven is adding even more yummy options to its breakfast menu with the debut of its new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas.

The newest addition to the convenience store menu features sausage, egg, cheese, peppers, and spices wrapped in a flaky, buttery crust. The new Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas aren’t the only breakfast option that 7-Eleven has added to menus this month, either. The brand recently introduced Maple-Flavored Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Taquitos.

And good news for members of the 7Reward loyalty program. Fans can get three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for just $4 for a limited time. The new empanadas can be found at participating locations through May 24, 2022.