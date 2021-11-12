Get Ready to Gobble Up 7-Eleven's New Thanksgiving Sub

In my family, a big thanksgiving tradition happens after the holiday. We always take the turkey day leftovers, pile them high on a piece of bread, and make the Thanksgiving sandwich. But now, it seems the family secret (is it really a secret?) has gotten out. 7-Eleven wants fans to have Thanksgiving every day of November with its new Thanksgiving Turkey Sub.

The sub is packed with shaved Butterball turkey, sharp white cheddar cheese, and cranberry mayo. And I know what you must be thinking. What about the stuffing? The convenience store has done it again with the creation of its signature stuffing-flavored roll. The roll incorporates flavors from a vegetable blend and stuffing-flavored base to complete the sandwich. It's handheld Thanksgiving! Fans can also add crunch to their meal with 7-Eleven's 7-Select Kettle Chips that come in original, salt and pepper, and Jalapeño flavors.

The holiday sandwich is going for $4.99 at 7-Eleven locations nationwide. The Thanksgiving Turkey Sub will only be available for a limited time.