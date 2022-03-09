Save Almost 50% on 7-Eleven Pizzas This Month

7-Eleven is celebrating Pi Day in a big way again. The convenience store chain is celebrating the math holiday by offering guests large pies for only $3.14. The pizzas typically cost $5.55 or more.

Although there may be a little bit of confusion about what should be celebrated on Pi Day, 7-Eleven wants fans to celebrate with a pizza pie, not a dessert pie. On Monday, March 14, 2022, loyalty members and 7Now delivery app users will be able to get a large, 14-inch pizza of their choice for the same price as the mathematical symbol—$3.14.

And when we say any large pizza, we mean any. Members can order the brand's 7-Meat pizza or go for the more traditional pepperoni or cheese pizzas.

The deal is valid both in-store and online at 7-Eleven and Speedway locations nationwide. The Pi day deal limits two pies per customer and is only valid on the 3.14 holiday.