Save Almost 50% on 7-Eleven Pizzas This Month

The upcoming Pi Day deal is valid for both in-store and online orders.

By Janae Price

Published on 3/9/2022 at 4:20 PM

Courtesy of 7-Eleven

7-Eleven is celebrating Pi Day in a big way again. The convenience store chain is celebrating the math holiday by offering guests large pies for only $3.14. The pizzas typically cost $5.55 or more. 

Although there may be a little bit of confusion about what should be celebrated on Pi Day, 7-Eleven wants fans to celebrate with a pizza pie, not a dessert pie. On Monday, March 14, 2022, loyalty members and 7Now delivery app users will be able to get a large, 14-inch pizza of their choice for the same price as the mathematical symbol—$3.14.

And when we say any large pizza, we mean any. Members can order the brand's 7-Meat pizza or go for the more traditional pepperoni or cheese pizzas.

The deal is valid both in-store and online at 7-Eleven and Speedway locations nationwide. The Pi day deal limits two pies per customer and is only valid on the 3.14 holiday.

Want more food deals?

Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza dealsreward programs, birthday freebiesgift card offersfood delivery offersalcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.