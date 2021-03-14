7-Eleven Is Selling Pizzas for $3.14 on Pi Day

Pi Day ranks among the most made-up of made-up holidays. It's a nice prompt in schools, and it's clever. Still, it probably doesn't impact your life -- the day, not the mathematical concept -- in any appreciable way. Though, there is one small way it should alter your plans on March 14. The faux holiday is full of discounts on pizzas and pie.

It's a real thing. For instance, 7-Eleven is offering a large pizza for just $3.14 -- those are the first three digits of pi -- on March 14. That large pizza is a 14-inch, so a few bucks for that is a pretty enticing offer.

Participating locations are going to serve up your choice of a Cheese, Pepperoni, or Extreme Meat Pizza for just $3.14 in the 7Rewards app or through the 7NOW delivery app. As an aside: Extreme Meat is not extreme because it is loaded with slices of great white shark, mantis shrimp, cheetah, or some other extreme predator. It comes with Canadian bacon, beef and bacon crumble, and pepperoni. It claims to be extreme because of the variety of meats.

Additionally, 7-Eleven is donating a meal to Feeding America for every whole pizza purchased at those locations on Pi Day. Get ready to celebrate circles.