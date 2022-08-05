7-Eleven Is Starting Pumpkin Spice Season Right Now

We are apparently starting Pumpkin Spice season in August this year. And honestly, the way 2022 has been going, the early return of fall's most infamous flavor is welcome. Starting today, you can get Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Spice Coffees at 7-Eleven.

"There's no denying that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a quintessential fall drink—it's become a cultural phenomenon loved by coffee drinkers everywhere," said 7-Eleven's Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director Dennis Phelps in a press release. "We like to take the Pumpkin Spice Latte one step further by encouraging our customers to take their cup of joe into their own hands with more than 3,000 ways to customize their beverage."

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is made with a mixture of the classic espresso flavor and savory autumn spices. 7-Eleven promises it to be a sweet, creamy, pumpkin-flavored beverage with a baking spice aroma. The Pumpkin Spice Coffee is a blend of mild Arabica coffee beans and sweet pumpkin taste.

Both drinks are available at participating 7-Eleven stores for a limited time. Hopefully, the drinks will at least be available until it is actually cool enough to enjoy the Pumpkin Spice flavor while nestled into an oversized cozy sweater.

If you are a member of the 7Rewards loyalty program, you can get three sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast empanadas and any size coffee for just $3. Like the Pumpkin Spice beverages, this deal is only available for a limited time. Make sure to take advantage of the deal before September 6.