7-Eleven Just Opened a Store Devoted to Serving Fried Chicken

7-Eleven is my ideal road trip stop when I need a can or Arizona iced tea, a bag of gummy bears, and a couple of scratch-off tickets. Yes, I'll occasionally also dive into a hot dog or those taquitos that rotate day in and day out, but 7-Eleven has never been on my list of go-tos for hot food... until now.
On Thursday, 7-Eleven announced it's debuting a new chicken concept, Raise the Roost, that is entirely devoted to serving fried chicken and biscuits.
"On the go customers are looking for high quality, differentiated food options and 7-Eleven continues to explore new concepts that meet that demand," 7-Eleven President & CEO, Joe DePinto, in a press release. "Raise the Roost offers craveable food and generous portions at prices below what you'll find at most fried chicken establishments."
At Raise the Roost, which opened in Lower Manhattan, guests can expect a simple menu of chicken tenders, bone-in and boneless wings, chicken sandwiches, and breakfast sandwiches -- all of which come served with signature sauces. Prices range from $2.29 for chicken tenders, six-piece wings at $6.99, the Honey BBQ Chicken Sandwich at $5.99, and a Classic Breakfast Sandwich at $3.99. Sounds like you can get an optimal breakfast, lunch, or dinner there if you ask me.
If one needs to ask if Popeyes' chicken sandwich is still having lingering effects on our food choices, just continue to observe the new chicken sandwiches that spring up.
