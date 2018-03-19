7-Eleven Just Launched $1 Tater Tots With a D.I.Y. Toppings Bar

7-Eleven has just unleashed its take on tater tots. They are cheap, plentiful, and the perfect outlet for you to express yourself via potatoes and chili sauce.
These potato hunks can be had for a mere $1 for 10 tots and $2 for 25 and are made from Idaho and Oregon spuds. As for the toppings, you'll be using the same extensive bar available for Big Bite hot dogs and nachos, and the convenience store insists you make the most of it. “We encourage culinary creativity,” director of fresh food Robin Murphy said in a statement.
Nation’s Restaurants News reports that most 7-Eleven locations have between six and ten toppings beyond ketchup and mustard, so you'll be free to top the 100 tater tots you just purchased for $8 with the likes of chili sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, diced onion, sliced jalapeños, green relish, and pickles. And obviously ranch.
If that's not enough for you, remember that 7-Eleven is basically a giant toppings arsenal.
