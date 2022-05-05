7-Eleven Just Unveiled 3 New Slurpee Flavors for Spring

Stopping by 7-11 after school for a Slurpee was practically an extracurricular in middle school. And frankly, it's one we want to revive, especially now that the convenience store giant has unveiled three new flavors for spring.

To celebrate the season, 7-Eleven is bolstering its drink lineup with the addition of its Brisk BloodOrange Slurpee, Vitaminwater XXX Slurpee, and Mango Lemonade Slurpee, Fast Food Post reports.

Now let's break down these flavors, shall we? The Blood Orange features Brisk Iced Tea and indulgent blood orange flavoring in Slurpee form, while the Vitaminwater XXX is an acai-blueberry-pomegranate-flavored Slurpee packed with B3, B6, and B12 vitamins. Finally, the Mango Lemonade is the perfect blend of sweet mango and tart lemonade flavors.

Of course, Slurpees aren't the only thing joining 7-Eleven's beverage roster. The chain is also introducing a Salted Caramel Coffee with rich caramel, a hint of saltiness, and the brand's light roast, 100% Arabica coffee beans.

If you want a more floral-inspired cup of joe, go with 7-Eleven's new Lavender Syrup, which adds a blissful note. Toss in your favorite dairy and non-dairy creamer with it or go with a Lavender Honeybee Buzz with any size iced coffee, two pumps of Lavender Syrup, and one pump of honey-flavored syrup.