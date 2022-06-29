7-Eleven Is Giving Out Free Slurpees for 264 Hours

There's a summer tradition that is a big deal for frozen-treat lovers. It's Slurpee Day, or 7-Eleven Day because it generally lands on July 11. (Because, you know, 7/11.)

Slurpee Day is back on the calendar in 2022. Though, it'll be a little different as the convenience store chain rolls up on its 95th anniversary. This year, anyone who wants one gets a free Slurpee, but you don't have to show up on July 11. You'll have 264 hours or 11 days to redeem the free Slurpee.

Anytime from July 1 to July 11, you can grab a free small Slurpee if you're a 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards member. The coupon for the treat will be added directly to your account. That latter of those reward programs might seem confusing, but last year 7-Eleven acquired Speedway stores, so you can now celebrate Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven as well as Speedway and Stripes locations across the US.

If you wait until July 11, the chain's birthday, you can get that free Slurpee delivered to your doorstep through 7NOW delivery. You can also grab a small Slurpee anytime through the rest of the summer for just $1. All the cool treats can be yours.