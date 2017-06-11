Watch This Dude Make and Eat a 7,350-Calorie Grilled Cheese

If anyone can take a comforting grilled cheese and turn it into something intimidating, it's competitive eater Matt Stonie, who just created a gigantic Frankenstein grilled cheese ready to take on a whole pot of tomato soup,
In a recent video, Stonie cooked and consumed a 7,350-calorie grilled cheese bigger than his head and made with seven types of cheeses, including an entire block of brie. This monster was four grilled cheeses in one with layers of cheddar cheese pancakes and provolone in between, and then that aforementioned block of brie just placed in there randomly.
After the whole thing was cooked and melted together, Stonie started eating with a supportive bowl of tomato soup by his side. It took him about 16 minutes, but he did manage to finish the entire thing.
Watch the above video to see it go down, and don't try this at home unless your tomato soup supply is at full capacity.
