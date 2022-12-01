818 Is Teaming Up with Compartés for a Tequila-Infused Chocolate Bar
Chocolate for a nightcap, anyone?
818 Tequila exploded onto the scene in 2021 with celebrity founder Kendall Jenner at its helm, but now that the brand has won the hearts and tastebuds of Blanco and Reposado loyalists alike, it's taking on a new category, chocolate.
In an equally unexpected and exciting twist, 818 is teaming up with the fan-favorite Compartés Chocolatier for the first-ever chocolate bar infused with tequila. The creation, dubbed Toffee and Tequila, was inspired by the pair's mutual dedication to quality ingredients and life's celebratory moments.
dir="ltr">"We are thrilled to partner with Compartes to create this Toffee & Tequila chocolate bar this holiday season," 818 Tequila Founder Kendall Jenner said in a press release. "As tequila continues to grow in popularity, this collaboration showcases how perfect our delicious 818 Reposado is both for gifting and for gathering with people you love."
The Toffee and Tequila bar features a milk chocolate base with bits of toffee, a sprinkle of sea salt, and 818's Tequila Reposado, which adds the perfect hint of vanilla caramel to the chocolate bar. You can snag the Toffee and Tequila chocolate bar for yourself online beginning December 1.
"We are so excited to debut Compartés' tequila-infused chocolate bar in collaboration with our friends at 818 Tequila," Compartés Creative Director and Chief Chocolate Maker Jonathan Grahm added in the release. "Handmade using the highest quality ingredients just like our chocolates, 818 felt like the perfect natural fit to partner with on these deliciously decadent tequila-infused chocolates that'll make for the most memorable gift this holiday season…this toffee and tequila bar is warming, festive and evokes thoughts of a magical holiday eve in each bite."
The launch comes on the heels of 818 Tequila's foray into the prestige category with its higher-priced Eight Reserve, an ultra-premium Anéjo blend that hit liquor stores in September.