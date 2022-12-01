818 Is Teaming Up with Compartés for a Tequila-Infused Chocolate Bar

818 Tequila exploded onto the scene in 2021 with celebrity founder Kendall Jenner at its helm, but now that the brand has won the hearts and tastebuds of Blanco and Reposado loyalists alike, it's taking on a new category, chocolate.

In an equally unexpected and exciting twist, 818 is teaming up with the fan-favorite Compartés Chocolatier for the first-ever chocolate bar infused with tequila. The creation, dubbed Toffee and Tequila, was inspired by the pair's mutual dedication to quality ingredients and life's celebratory moments.

dir="ltr">"We are thrilled to partner with Compartes to create this Toffee & Tequila chocolate bar this holiday season," 818 Tequila Founder Kendall Jenner said in a press release. "As tequila continues to grow in popularity, this collaboration showcases how perfect our delicious 818 Reposado is both for gifting and for gathering with people you love."