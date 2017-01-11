Idiot Jumps Off Roof of Eight-Story Building and Almost Misses the Water

The daredevil known only as 8Booth continues to scramble around Southern California in search of gut-wrenchingly high places to leap from. He's previously taken a four-story jump into a pool and had a close call on a rocky cliff, but none of his exploits have gone quite as high as he does in this new video.
8Booth, who calls himself "a professional," climbs the stairs of what appears to be an apartment building sitting over the edge of Newport Harbor in Newport Beach, California. Once he's on the roof, you see it's not only a long way down, once he gets to the water there are some significant obstacles he needs to avoid.
He wastes no time and leaps — providing two different views from GoPros on his face and hand — and comes awfully close to making contact with the furthest dock from the building. But he clears it and appears to have landed an eight-story jump into the water without destroying his body. As the man says in the video's description, don't try this yourself. You'll probably hurt yourself. Also, the police aren't super fond of this kind of antic.
