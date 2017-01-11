Idiot Jumps Off Roof of Eight-Story Building and Almost Misses the Water

The daredevil known only as 8Booth continues to scramble around Southern California in search of gut-wrenchingly high places to leap from. He's previously taken a four-story jump into a pool and had a close call on a rocky cliff, but none of his exploits have gone quite as high as he does in this new video.

8Booth, who calls himself "a professional," climbs the stairs of what appears to be an apartment building sitting over the edge of Newport Harbor in Newport Beach, California. Once he's on the roof, you see it's not only a long way down, once he gets to the water there are some significant obstacles he needs to avoid.