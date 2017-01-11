Insane Daredevil Leaps from Dizzying Height Into Tiny Swimming Pool

Notorious YouTuber 8Booth just can’t stop jumping from perilous heights into swimming pools and ocean harbors. After getting arrested for trespassing last month, the daredevil is back to his normal antics, making stunt videos that go viral.

And apparently he’s on the lam in Mexico, where he’s surely giving security personnel and law enforcement a headache. His latest maneuver follows a familiar trend: 8Booth scales the side of a building, surveys the mind-numbing landscape of concrete below, and then leaps. As expected, he plunges into a pool and skirts grievous bodily harm. His buddy also follows him, and the duo share a bro-embrace in the pool as 8Booth calls the stunt “dope.” Yeah dude, that was indeed super chill.