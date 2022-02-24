These Newly Found 9,000-Year-Old Face Carvings Are the World's Oldest Sculptures

Humans have been making art for centuries. According to an article published by The Atlantic, one of the oldest human artworks, which features red crosshatched strokes on a rock, is over 73,000 years old. Earlier this week, the ancient artwork portfolio got some new additions, which are considered a significant archaeological discovery.

On Tuesday, a team of Jordanian and French archaeologists announced the discovery of 9,000-year-old stone carvings in Jordan's Southeastern desert. The sculptures are believed to be a ritualistic installation used to hunt gazelles during the Neolithic period. According to CNN, the gigantic stone traps are known as "desert kites," and researchers say they are the world's oldest large-scale human-built sculptures.