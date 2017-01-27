News

Watch a 60,000 PSI Water Jet Slice Clean Through a Gas Motor

By Published On 01/27/2017 By Published On 01/27/2017

Trending

related

Internet Urban Legends That Are as Scary as the Slender Man

related

These Chicago Charities and Organizations Need Your Help in 2017

related

JetBlue Has a Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Tickets Right Now

related

Chipotle Is Giving Away Free Chips & Guac Right Now

Water jets are powerful. So powerful, in fact, that with enough pressure, a stream of H2O can slice clean through a gas motor. Or a car battery. Or a Shake Weight. Or anything, really.

The bon vivants behind the WaterJet channel on YouTube have carved out quite a niche destroying things with a water hose. Using a water jet that catapults a stream at 60,000 PSI, these dudes have decimated more than a few pieces of hardware. Don’t let them anywhere near your dad’s shed.

In this video, a water jet takes to a small, gas motor, and it doesn’t even take long cut the thing in half. Astonishingly, none of the motor’s internal mechanisms are really damaged (apart from being hacked into pieces). The guys then pry open the motor, demonstrating just how finely wrought that 60,000 PSI stream was.

The video’s description lists a PO Box that you can send an item to. That’s just a germ of an idea in case your enemies have any prized lawn mowers or leaf blowers lying around. Not that we’re promoting theft or anything.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Madonna Gets Down on 'Carpool Karaoke'

related

READ MORE
This Woman Let 30 Mosquitos Bite Her and the Results Will Make Your Skin Crawl

related

READ MORE
Amazon Is Selling the NES Classic Edition Right Now in Six Cities

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like