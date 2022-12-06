The Infamous Leg Lamp Now Comes with a Beer Dispenser

The leg lamp from A Christmas Story probably didn't realize it would become the uniquely sultry icon for the winter holiday. However, 39 years later, a stockinged leg is nearly as synonymous with Christmas as Santa Claus. Miller High Life is taking that legacy one step further by making a leg lamp that dispenses beer.

The new design will feature the leg from the Girl in the Moon design that has been featured on the bottle for more than 100 years. The leg will stand 3.5 feet tall and dispense a six-pack of beer. The light will be battery-operated so that you can display the lamp anywhere you like.