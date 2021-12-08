Dunkin’ Customer Helped a Beloved Drive-Thru Employee Furnish Her Home After Eviction

We all have a deep appreciation for the person who serves us our morning coffee. It’s an essential service and often the difference between a good day and a bad day. But in Ohio, Suzanne Burke’s affection for Ebony Johnson—who had met Burke with kindness at the Dunkin’ drive-thru window for three years—went a bit deeper.

In March 2020, Burke noticed that Johnson wasn’t at work for a few weeks. She learned that Johnson and her three children had been evicted from their home and were homeless, an ordeal that reportedly lasted 21 months according to Today. Johnson was able to secure an apartment last month, and Burke decided to try to assist Johnson however she could. She began reaching out to different organizations and managed to help Burke fully furnish her apartment.

"When she experienced this hardship, I just wanted to see if I could help her just improve her life and the life of her kids and make sure that they had a stable house so that she could continue to provide the excellent service she does at Dunkin,'" Burke told WCPO 9.