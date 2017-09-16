Disneyland is Selling These Insane Corndog Nachos For One Month Only

Considering all the ways to consume nachos — in excessively high piles, without cheese, or as if they were a pizza — some brave genius at a Disneyland hotel has finally decided to reinvent the dish by substituting tortilla chips for corn dogs. It is, simply put, a nacho cheese anomaly that probably no one saw coming.
Spotted in the wild by Disney blogger Kristen Mattern, the dish — which yes, has corn dogs masquerading as tortilla chips — is on the September menu at White Water Snacks at the Grand Californian Hotel outside the Anaheim theme park. The playful dish is only available for the month of September, though, so the stakes for eating some corn dog nachos have probably never been higher. Then again, maybe they haven't.
On the other side of the country, at the more expansive Disney World resort, other big, and decidedly less corn dog-centric things are happening. The Orlando institution is getting a massive wine bar next year, helmed by the renowned Master Sommelier George Miliotes. There's expected to be an extensive wine list and an array of small plates at the "estate-style" outpost, and a rotating cast of visiting sommeliers and experts stopping by on a regular schedule. Needless to say, don't expect to get any corn dog nachos there.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.