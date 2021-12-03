A Fisherman Found a Terrifying Sea Creature That Looks like a Cheeseburger

Putting the wild in wildlife, a Russian fisherman was shocked when he dropped his hook and pulled up what appeared to be a cheeseburger.

The Daily Mail reported that Roman Fedortsov, who usually fishes for cod, haddock, and mackerel on a commercial fishing boat, was fishing 3,000 feet below the ocean's surface when he pulled up the odd creature. He had come across some questionable fish at those depths before, but nothing like this one, which people online dubbed a "cheeseburger with teeth."

In fact, Fedortsov has become something of an internet sensation thanks to his regularly Instagramming his finds. Most of his more bizarre-looking discoveries are from the Norwegian and Barents seas in north Russia, though he's also done some exploring in the Atlantic.