This Hip & Aesthetic '70s-Inspired Mountain Resort Is Opening in Colorado This Winter

This winter, you won't need a time machine to experience the cooler-than-you '70s ski aesthetic. You'll only need to head over to Winter Park, Colorado instead.

Opening in January 2023, Zeppelin Development's newest resort, dubbed the A-Frame Club, is the latest accommodation in Winter Park, and it's as cozy as they come. As the resort's name suggests, A-Frame Club is equipped with 31 A-frame cabins, which are secluded and immersed in nature.

Get ready to marvel at a gorgeous landscape from the comfort of your own cabin. Each one spreads across 475 square feet, flaunting oversized, tall windows, allowing guests to experience the forest and the river from the inside. The resort's A-cabins develop on two floors, resembling the shape of a tree. Once inside, guests can lounge in the living room, which is equipped with a Malm fireplace and a kitchenette, and they can head upstairs to find the lofted bedroom, a desk, and a soaking tub.

Both the cabins and the common spaces are modeled after the '70s ski aesthetic. Leather and wood materials are used throughout the property, and tones ranging from shades of brown to various greens welcome guests in a cozy mountain oasis.

The Saloon, the resort's dining destination, flaunts a French-inspired menu, and thanks to its ski hill-facing patio, it offers the perfect setting for a successful aprés ski drink. The Saloon is open to the public and hotel guests, and it functions as a restaurant and bar. It even offers a long list of cocktails, spirits, beers on tap, and European wines.The A-Frame Club is opening in January. For more information and to reserve your room, you can visit this website.

Take a look at some photos below: