One of Frida Kahlo's Self-Portraits Sold for $34.9 Million

Frida Kahlo's face is one of the most famous in the world. You can't go very far without seeing her likeness on a postcard, a keychain, or some other kitschy art piece. But no one was better at capturing her image than Frida Kahlo herself. On November 16, Kahlo's portrait "Diego y yo" painted in 1949, sold at a Sotheby's auction for $34.9 million.

According to NBC News, the sale made history, as it is the most amount of money ever paid for Latin American art. The painting was sold to the Eduardo F. Costantini Collection. Constantini, a real estate developer, is a champion of Latin American art. He founded the Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires, better known as MALBA.