M&M's Newest Flavor Sounds Delicious

Throughout its 75-year history of famously not melting in America's hands, M&M's has launched several spinoff flavors of the classic milk chocolate candy like Peanut M&Ms, Pretzel M&M's, and even those strange Crispy M&M's you probably ate in middle school. But now, the company said it's gearing up to launch the "biggest" new flavor in its long history: Caramel M&M's.

M&M's parents company, Mars, announced this week that the new Caramel M&M's will hit candy aisle, gas station, and other store shelves starting in May of 2017. Perhaps most importantly, the new caramel flavor isn't just some limited edition or seasonal offering, but rather a permanent addition to the candy brand's lineup, according to a spokesperson. This makes perfect sense, considering wide popularity of caramel and how insanely good it tastes when combined with milk chocolate.