You Can Stay in This 'Super Mario Bros.' Gaming Suite on Airbnb

From a bedroom built inside of a shark tank to an elaborate Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lair, it's safe to say Airbnb offers more than a few bizarre -- and often spectacular -- places to stay. But if you're a huge fan of Super Mario Bros., then look no further than this spectacular Mario-themed "gaming room" currently available in Lisbon, Portugal. Thankfully, though, it doesn't include those hazardous green Warp Pipes.

As the Airbnb listing explains, the Super Mario Bros. gaming suite comes equipped with a Wii U complete with a collection of more than 20 games, two Nintendo 3DS devices, and an LCD TV with Netflix and cable. But as you can see in the photos (check out more on the listing page), the main attraction is the room's Super Mario Bros. and Nintendo game-themed decor, including various Mario memorabilia, a color scheme to match the classic game, and even what appears to be a Mario costume laid out on the bed. Even the bathroom is completely decked out to continue the theme. In fact, another gaming device is pictured in the bathroom, presumably for a quick game or two while on the toilet. If you're into that sort of thing.