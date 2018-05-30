A.1. Sauce Candles Are Here to Make Your Home Smell Like Meat

Fresh cotton, tulips, balsam -- there are countless pleasant-smelling scented candles you can light to help mask the smoky odors that waft out of your kitchen while you cook. But now, thanks to A.1. steak sauce, you can achieve the opposite effect -- and deliberately make your home smell strongly of grilled food -- with new meat-scented candles. If you're into that kind of thing.
The ubiquitous grilling condiment purveyor announced the debut of the new candles on Wednesday, joining the ever-growing crowd of gimmicky novelty candles ranging from Kentucky Fried Chicken to NYC streets. As you may have guessed by now, A.1. is pushing the meat-scented candles as Father's Day gifts, saying, "our saucey [sic] tang resonates with dad," so "bring it home to him in a different way." Of course, you don't have to be a dad to want your living room to smell like grilled meat. But, admit it, you do have to be a little weird.
The A.1. candles are available in three flavors -- Original Meat, Backyard BBQ, and Classic Burger -- and will set you back $15 apiece. The company said the 9oz candles are hand-poured in the United States and will burn for 50-70 hours, which is probably more than enough of burn time to make your clothes, furniture, and other fabrics smell faintly of delicious burgers... if you're into that. Just prepare to experience sudden BBQ cravings from all of the meat smells.
