Prepare Yourself for the Worst Thanksgiving Travel in a Decade

But even if you did cough up $500 to fly across the country to argue with your uncle, you’re probably on the luckier side of the equation. The real bottleneck will appear on American roadways, as AAA writes in its report: “In total, 43.5 million Americans will drive during Thanksgiving, an increase of 1.9 percent over last year.”

To put that in perspective, the entire population of California is 38.8 million. So imagine everyone in the state packing up a Hyundai and hitting the road, and you’d still have nearly 5 million people hauling their families all over the country.

And the news gets worse! Because people rarely pay attention to car maintenance, AAA estimates that 37,000 motorists will need roadside assistance at some point during the week.