Entertainment

These Abandoned Olympic Venues Prove the Games Are a Giant Waste of Money

By Published On 02/23/2018 By Published On 02/23/2018
credit: getty images/getty images News/Giles Clarke/Contributor
More From PyeongChang 2018

related

Here’s When & Where the Next Olympics Will Be Held After PyeongChang

related

Johnny Weir’s & Tara Lipinski’s Most Savage, Hilarious Figure Skating Comments

related

Chloe Kim Photobombed Olympics Fans With Jimmy Fallon

related

Russian Olympic Curler Will Return Medal Over Doping

Trending

related

The Best Sports Movies on Netflix

related

Oahu Is the Art Lover’s Paradise You Didn’t Know You Needed

related

8 Quirky, Artsy Things To Do in New England This Winter

related

Ditch the Slopes to Have a Cultural Adventure Near Denver

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Action Anime You Should Watch Right Now

related

YES! YES! YES! Olympic Announcer Loses His Mind Over U.S.’s First Cross-Country Win

related

Canadian Hockey Player Promptly Removes Silver Medal After Huge Loss to U.S.

Hosting the Olympics means footing the bill for the world's biggest sporting event and living with the consequences for a generation. Beijing spent $40 billion to play host in 2008, only to see many of its venues languish. The $51 billion bill Russia footed for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi had fleeting returns at best; its once-gleaming Olympic park quickly became a ghost town after the Games. And don't forget Rio -- the city's high hopes for its stadiums dashed when the international spotlight packed up and left after the 2016 Sumer Games. 

PyeongChang's $13 billion expense to host this year's Winter Olympics might seem frugal in light of the gargantuan bids from the recent past. But photos of former Olympic venues in their current states show what the future might have in store when the dust settles in South Korea.

More From PyeongChang 2018

related

Entertainment
Here’s When & Where the Next Olympics Will Be Held After PyeongChang

related

Entertainment
Johnny Weir’s & Tara Lipinski’s Most Savage, Hilarious Figure Skating Comments

related

Entertainment
Chloe Kim Photobombed Olympics Fans With Jimmy Fallon

related

Entertainment
Russian Olympic Curler Will Return Medal Over Doping
credit: getty images/getty images sport/Buda Mendes/Staff

Aquatic Center

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 
2016 Summer Olympics

Ski Jump Tower

Cortina D'ampezzo, Italy 
1956 Winter Olympics

Bobsled Track

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
1984 Winter Olympics

credit: getty images/getty images sport/Milos Bicanski/Stringer

Baseball Stadium

Athens, Greece
2004 Summer Olympics 

credit: getty images/getty images News/Giles Clarke/Contributor

Olympic Village

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
1984 Winter Olympics

credit: getty images/getty images News/Giles Clarke/Contributor

Ski Jump Tower

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
1984 Winter Olympics 

Beach Volleyball Venue

Beijing, China
2008 Summer Olympics

Main Swimming Pool

Athens, Greece
2004 Summer Olympics

Swimming Pool 

Berlin, Germany
1936 Summer Olympics

Olympic Sports Complex

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
1984 Winter Olympics

credit: getty images/afp/ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/Stringer

Training Pool 

Athens, Greece 
2004 Summer Olympics 

Ski Jumping Tower

Grenoble, France
1968 Winter Olympics

credit: getty images/afp/LEON NEAL/Staff

Central Stadium 

Sochi, Russia
2014 Winter Olympics 

Canoe and Kayak Slalom Center

Athens, Greece
2004 Summer Olympics

credit: getty images/afp/ELVIS BARUKCIC/Stringer

Bobsled Track

Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovenia 
1984 Winter Olympics 

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Stuff You'll Like