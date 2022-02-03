Absolut Is Launching a Gift Registry for Singles This Valentine's Day

Carrie Bradshaw had it right when she got married to herself in a ploy to score free Manolo Blahniks from her registry. After all, why must we singles miss out on the unadulterated joy of free things? We're not the ones splitting rent payments and coasting off our significant other's killer health insurance benefits. *Sigh.*

This year, to level the playing field, Absolut is launching its own gift registry—but for singles. Created in collaboration with Elfster, the Absolut Registry For Me allows you to curate your wishlist and even set up a gift exchange with your pals. It includes everything from yoga pants to cosmetics and cosmos, of course.

"Absolut is inviting single people everywhere to register for the things they want in celebration of themselves and the single friends in their lives," the vodka maker said in a statement. "To help find things they love, Absolut has created The Registry for Me, which acts as a traditional registry website where you can curate your own wish lists with any items of your choosing like an Absolut Cosmopolitan Cocktail Kit."