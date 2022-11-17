Absolut Is Releasing an Espresso Martini Purse & It Looks Exactly Like the Cocktail
Wear an espresso martini while sipping an espresso martini.
The espresso martini has picked up popularity recently, so much so that the buzzy vodka beverage has exploded into something of a phenomenon. Now, you can wear your love for it on your sleeve or at least on your shoulder. Absolut is teaming up with viral designer Nikolas Bentel for an espresso martini handbag that looks just like the real thing.
The exclusive, limited-edition drop, which was practically primed for holiday parties, is set for Friday, November 25, or Black Friday.
"The goal of The Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag is to bring the iconic cocktail beyond the bar, onto the streets, and into people's homes," Bentel said in the announcement. "Attention-grabbing, yet classic, there is a real story to tell with this creative contrast: just like the timeless recipe, The Absolutions Espresso Martini Handbag is the perfect mix of bold complexity and classic nostalgia."
Along with the bag launch, Absolut has partnered with entertaining experts Hauste to curate the Absolute Espresso Martini Mini Soiree Guide, so you can plan a holiday gathering to show off your purse. The resource guide includes festive food pairings, playlists, design inspiration, a cocktail kit, and even fashion recommendations.
"The Absolut Espresso Martini has evolved with our palates over time and the popularity of the cocktail we find in our glass today speaks to the brand's versatility and fixability," Vice President of Marketing Matt Foley added in the announcement. "Our recent campaign, 'Born to Mix,' personifies popular Absolut cocktails to inspire people of all backgrounds to mix together, including the lively, attention-grabbing personality of the Espresso Martini, and we're thrilled to dimensionalize this for the holidays through special moments of conviviality."
You can snag the Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag online next Friday for $199.