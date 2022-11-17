Absolut Is Releasing an Espresso Martini Purse & It Looks Exactly Like the Cocktail

The espresso martini has picked up popularity recently, so much so that the buzzy vodka beverage has exploded into something of a phenomenon. Now, you can wear your love for it on your sleeve or at least on your shoulder. Absolut is teaming up with viral designer Nikolas Bentel for an espresso martini handbag that looks just like the real thing.

The exclusive, limited-edition drop, which was practically primed for holiday parties, is set for Friday, November 25, or Black Friday.

"The goal of The Absolut Espresso Martini Handbag is to bring the iconic cocktail beyond the bar, onto the streets, and into people's homes," Bentel said in the announcement. "Attention-grabbing, yet classic, there is a real story to tell with this creative contrast: just like the timeless recipe, The Absolutions Espresso Martini Handbag is the perfect mix of bold complexity and classic nostalgia."