Watch This Guy Give a Serious Interview as if a Cat Isn't on His Head

The world today is a scary place, and it's understandable if you're feeling down about the whole Earth situation. But take some comfort in knowing that the cats still have no idea what's going on, and they at least are being spared.
For conclusive evidence of this, look no further than this clip of an interview by the Dutch news show Nieuwsuur. In it, the Polish academic Jerzy Targalski answers questions about the forced ousting of all judges over 65 years old in Poland, including the supreme court president Malgorzata Gersdorf, largely seen as a deliberate purge by the government. There's been massive pushback against this in the country, and Targalski is offering insight into how a state can become run by the secret service when his cat decides to weigh in on the matter.
Targalski hardly even flinches at the cat crawls up his shoulder and onto his head. He just continues like nothing is happening, just like the cats are doing.
The point is this: The cats are all right.
h/t Mashable
