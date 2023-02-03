The Midwest & Northeast Have Plenty of Winter to Go, AccuWeather Forecast Says

In spite of his typical rate of correctly predicting when winter will come to an end just 40 percent of the time, Punxsutawney Phil might actually be right this year. If you live in the Northeast or the Midwest especially, you likely won't be able to wear your spring and summer clothes for another while.

While March is technically supposed to bring official spring into our lives, it looks like that won't really be the case this year. AccuWeather just released its spring 2023 extended forecast, which shows that the Midwest and Northeast will still be battling with the grip of winter for at least another few weeks.

What that means, mainly, is that you should expect snow in those areas. According to AccuWeather, the days after the first day of spring are likely to periodically bring about the famous white stuff, making it a potentially snowy March.

The cold is not to be underestimated, either. Similar to the cold front currently affecting Northeast and Midwest regions with freezing temperatures, the polar vortex is expected to potentially shift. If that ends up happening, it would result into annoyingly cold air coming from the arctic and some potential snowfalls.

In regards to snow blanketing these areas, some might say that it is about time, especially when it comes to New York City, which recently broke the record for a mostly snow-free start to the winter. Snow enthusiasts can cross their fingers for March, which, thanks to the spring snow expectations, is currently forecast to potentially be the snowiest month of the year for East Coast cities. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, there is even the chance that those cities could be in for one or two big snow storms.

Luckily, this doesn't mean that cold fronts are going to last nonstop from now and into the spring. AccuWeather's predictions report that the pattern is likely going to be irregular, with frigid temperatures and wintry conditions coming and going as the weeks go by until the start of the spring. Temperatures, though, might remain near or slightly below normal through May.

For more information and to learn about the spring forecast in the rest of the US, you can visit AccuWeather's website.