Act II’s New Popcorn Flavor Combines 2 Classic Snack Favorites

Even when viewing from the comfort of your couch, some food is more conductive to movie watching than others. Popcorn, of course is at the tip top of the list, seemingly too perfect for improvement. But Act II’s got a game changer, according to Delish.

The outlet spotted images of Act II's new mac 'n cheese-flavored microwave popcorn on both the @junkpickers and and @ajunkfoodmom Instagram accounts. Additional details were scant, in particular information about when this marvelous mashup will be available in stores, and how it goes beyond the cheesy popcorn flavor many are already familiar with to incorporate that mac element. The product does not appear alongside Act II’s several butter, sweet, and novel varieties like the blue cotton candy popcorn on its website, so when will we be able to sample the simultaneously surprising but now-that-you-mention it totally obvious new combo? Well, not for a while.

Act II’s microwave mac 'n cheese popcorn won’t be available until September, when six-count boxes will sell for about $3, brand reps told Thrillist. We've also reached out for details about what ingredients help the cheese smack of mac and we'll update when we hear back.

