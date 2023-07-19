Cool Pilot Detours to Give Passengers a Gratis View of an Active Volcano

When flying into New York City, everyone has a different opinion about which side of the plane to sit on to enjoy the best aerial view of the city skyline as you land. That said, no amount of planning could have prepared passengers on a Play Airlines flight from New York for the view they were going to witness on their flight to Iceland.

A detour from the plane’s original flight route included a rather fantastic and once-in-a-lifetime chance to view the active eruption happening at the Litli Hrútur volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula.