Cool Pilot Detours to Give Passengers a Gratis View of an Active Volcano
An actual tour could cost tourists nearly $700 for a 30-minute ride.
When flying into New York City, everyone has a different opinion about which side of the plane to sit on to enjoy the best aerial view of the city skyline as you land. That said, no amount of planning could have prepared passengers on a Play Airlines flight from New York for the view they were going to witness on their flight to Iceland.
A detour from the plane’s original flight route included a rather fantastic and once-in-a-lifetime chance to view the active eruption happening at the Litli Hrútur volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula.
Photos from passengers show an incredible view of the volcano, with lava spurting out of the top—it's a POV that tourists rarely get to see in real life. On Viator, a marketplace to shop for vacation experiences, an activity like flying over the active volcano could run you nearly $700 for a 30 minute tour. You could catch a round trip flight from New York to Reykjavik starting at just $228 on Play Airlines—so the addition of gazing at an active volcano scene is not only an extremely wondrous glimpse of nature, it’s also a really great deal.
Check out the view passengers got to enjoy in pictures below, and if you’re feeling a bit of volcano FOMO, you can watch a live stream of the eruption right here.