A British Swimmer Won Olympic Gold, Then Dropped the F-Bomb Twice on Live TV

Sometimes the most exciting part of watching the Olympics is seeing how the athletes celebrate when they win. Some opt for more understated celebrations, going for hugs with teammates, crying, or pointing at the sky.

Some, like British swimmer Adam Peaty, get potty-mouthed.



Peaty's victory in the 100-meter breaststroke was among the more memorable finishes so far. Although it wasn't his first gold medal—he won the same event back in the Rio 2016 Games—the 26-year-old was just as pumped. So much so that he dropped the f-bomb twice after his win. His excitement is understandable, though, since the win made him the first British Olympian to defend their gold-medal status, according to Insider. It's a big effing deal!

"It just means the world to me. I thought I had the best preparation of my life, but then you throw in morning finals and you throw that all out the window. And it's really what it takes to be an athlete, it's not who is the best all year round but who is the best on the day. The best person on the day, who is the most adaptable, and really, who f--king wants it more," Peaty said after being announced the winner.

He continued: "It just means the world to me. I knew it was going to take every bit of energy and I'm just so f--king relieved. Apologies for the swearing."

Peaty was the favorite to win the event going into the Tokyo 2020 Games, considering he hasn't lost in the 100 meters in more than seven years, per Insider. He crushed the 100-meter breaststroke, finishing in 57.37 seconds. That's really f--king fast. No surprise to those who have been following him for a while though. Peaty set a world record in 2016, finishing in 57.13 seconds.